CTP Issues Traffic Plan For Smooth Traffic Flow During Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 09:04 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday issued comprehensive traffic plan to keep traffic flow smooth and unimpeded during the Pakistan Day parade rehearsals to be held on March 16, 18 and 20

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad while issuing the plan informed that 300 traffic police personnel would perform duty on Pakistan Day and also during rehearsals to maintain smooth flow of traffic between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The diversions and alternate routes would be created for convenience of the motorists from Wednesday morning till the end of rehearsal on 20th March.

The traffic from Faizabad to Rawalpindi and from Islamabad to Rawalpindi would be completely closed for normal traffic during the rehearsals and parade day.

The 9th Avenue would be accessible to reach Islamabad while the traffic coming from Koral Chowk to Islamabad Expressway will be connected from Khanna Bridge, Lehtar Road, Tramri Chowk to Islamabad and from Khanna Bridge Service Road to Chowki No.

8, Band Khanna Road / Sadiqabad via Rawal Road.

The traffic coming from 9th Avenue to Islamabad will be diverted from Stadium Road via C / Block, Murree Road while the traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue to Rawalpindi will be diverted to IJP Road where it will be able to enter Rawalpindi from New Katarian and Carriage Factory pickets.

The entry of heavy traffic in Rawalpindi will be completely closed from 3 am to 3 pm.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said the motorists were requested to start the journey keeping in view the time and could also contact the Traffic Police Radio Station 88.6 and Helpline for assistance and guidance.

