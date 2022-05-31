CTP launch 24-hour driving licensing services facility

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 07:59 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday launched 24-hour driving licensing services facility here at CTP Headquarters

According to a CTP spokesman, special arrangements had been made at CTP Headquarters on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad to provide round the clock driving licensing facilities to the students, businessmen, public and private sector employees and others.

The facility introduced for the first time in Punjab would make the citizens able to avail driving licensing services 24 hours at the Traffic Headquarters, he added.

He said, CTP were making earnest efforts for the provision of the services related to the driving licenses and other traffic facilities to the public.

The spokesman said that under the first phase, driving learner permits, renewal of driving licenses and international driving licensing facilities would be provided in morning, evening and night shifts and now the citizens would be able to avail these facilities even after office timing.

The CTO said that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens and provide them all possible modern facilities.

