CTP Launch Anti-encroachment Operation

Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:24 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP), in a bid to maintain traffic flow, launched grand anti encroachment operation here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), in a bid to maintain traffic flow, launched grand anti encroachment operation here on Tuesday.

According to the Police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the instructions of Senior Traffic Officer Syed Abid Abbas Shah, DSP Traffic New Town Malik Azmat under his supervision along with the Municipal Corporation and Lifter during the operation against encroachments.

During operation, several stalls and wheelbarrows were seized. The vehicles were challaned in the vicinity of Said pur Road and Rabi Center.

Senior Traffic Officer Syed Abid Abbas Shah while issuing special instructions to all the in-charges of the circle said to maintain traffic flow in the city. Improper parking of vehicles and motorbikes, and encroachments should be dealt strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

