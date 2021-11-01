UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Awareness Campaign Against Illegal Items In PSVs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:07 PM

CTP launch awareness campaign against illegal items in PSVs

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a special awareness drive against removal of LCDs, tape recorders, improper number plates, pressure horns, black papers and other illegal items in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a special awareness drive against removal of LCDs, tape recorders, improper number plates, pressure horns, black papers and other illegal items in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, directed the traffic wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against rules violators.

The owners and drivers of PSVs have been asked to follow traffic rules and not install pressure horns, tape recorders and LCDs in their vehicles.

On violations, the vehicles will be impounded while challan tickets will also be issued for not removing pressure horns and improper number plates, he added.

The CTO said that special checking in this regard would continue.

The traffic rules are meant for the safety of the drivers and the passengers, he added. He said that traffic rules must be observed on roads as these are for the safety of the drivers and other road users as well. Efforts are being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign is also being run for observance of traffic rules, he said.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, att ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, attends graduation of UNODC&#039; ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

55 minutes ago
 Niazi stresses for timely completion of developmen ..

Niazi stresses for timely completion of development projects

3 minutes ago
 RWMC cleans city after the opening of roads

RWMC cleans city after the opening of roads

3 minutes ago
 Supply of hygienic drinking water to AJK masses, P ..

Supply of hygienic drinking water to AJK masses, PTI govt's priority: LG Ministe ..

3 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad announces SSC Part-II annual examin ..

BISE Hyderabad announces SSC Part-II annual examination results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.