CTP launch awareness campaign against illegal items in PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a special awareness drive against removal of LCDs, tape recorders, improper number plates, pressure horns, black papers and other illegal items in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, directed the traffic wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against rules violators.

The owners and drivers of PSVs have been asked to follow traffic rules and not install pressure horns, tape recorders and LCDs in their vehicles.

On violations, the vehicles will be impounded while challan tickets will also be issued for not removing pressure horns and improper number plates, he added.

The CTO said that special checking in this regard would continue.

The traffic rules are meant for the safety of the drivers and the passengers, he added. He said that traffic rules must be observed on roads as these are for the safety of the drivers and other road users as well. Efforts are being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign is also being run for observance of traffic rules, he said.