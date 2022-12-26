UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Campaign Against Fake Number Plates

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CTP launch campaign against fake number plates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a campaign against vehicles and motorcycles bearing fake and bogus number plates.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, officers concerned had been directed to launch a campaign against vehicles bearing fake, bogus number plates or plying on city roads without number plates to curb crime rate in the city.

He said the city traffic police had been strictly directed to act against the rules violations without any discrimination.

"The vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates," he warned, adding FIRs would also be lodged against the violators.

The CTO directed the traffic wardens to work with commitment and dedication to maintain flow of traffic.

He made it clear that stern action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

2 hours ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.