CTP launch campaign against fake number plates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a campaign against vehicles and motorcycles bearing fake and bogus number plates.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, officers concerned had been directed to launch a campaign against vehicles bearing fake, bogus number plates or plying on city roads without number plates to curb crime rate in the city.

He said the city traffic police had been strictly directed to act against the rules violations without any discrimination.

"The vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates," he warned, adding FIRs would also be lodged against the violators.

The CTO directed the traffic wardens to work with commitment and dedication to maintain flow of traffic.

He made it clear that stern action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.