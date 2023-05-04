UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Campaign Against One-way Violators

May 04, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Traffic Officer, Tamoor Khan has launched a campaign against one-way violators.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP Civil Line circle on the orders of the CTO kicked off the campaign and issued 60 challan tickets to the violators here on Thursday besides impounding seven vehicles in police stations.

He informed CTO had directed the Incharges of different circles to take strict action in accordance with the law against traffic rules violators.

In order to ensure the safety of the road users and to keep the roads free from accidents, all possible efforts are being made by the CTP, he said adding, CTP would continue their ongoing operation against the one-way violators.

The purpose of the traffic police was not to issue challan slips but to provide better travelling facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe, he said.

Strict action would be taken against those found violating traffic laws particularly one-way rules and negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added.

