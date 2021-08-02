UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Campaign Against PSVs Having Substandard CNG Cylinders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

CTP launch campaign against PSVs having substandard CNG cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He informed that CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He directed the CTP officers to impound vehicles on violation of the rules and remove low quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.

During the campaign the vehicles would be issued challan slips, if their cylinders were not installed in accordance with approved measures of OGRA and HDIP, he said adding, in order to ensure safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated.

He said, the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low quality cylinders in their vehicles. These crackdowns would be continued in future, he added.

He said, the citizens could use 051-9273677 to register complaints against PSVs.

Related Topics

CNG Police Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID- ..

Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.