CTP launch campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in bid to control environmental pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in bid to control environmental pollution.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making all out efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and healthy, says press release issued here on Tuesday.

Therefore, drivers and car owners must bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition and smoke emitting vehicles would be confiscated.

Moreover, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi will hold seminar, events, and programmes to aware the public over the grave issue.

On the other hand, smoke-emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi are causing serious air pollution that is detrimental to the health of the citizens.

Auto-rickshaws, old busses and mini-buses, and coaches were mainly becoming a serious environmental hazard in Rawalpindi by generating pollution during peak hours particularly in the evening as the city was engulfed with a blanket of dark smoke.