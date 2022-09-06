UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Campaign Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 08:34 PM

CTP launch campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in bid to control environmental pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles in bid to control environmental pollution.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making all out efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and healthy, says press release issued here on Tuesday.

Therefore, drivers and car owners must bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition and smoke emitting vehicles would be confiscated.

Moreover, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi will hold seminar, events, and programmes to aware the public over the grave issue.

On the other hand, smoke-emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi are causing serious air pollution that is detrimental to the health of the citizens.

Auto-rickshaws, old busses and mini-buses, and coaches were mainly becoming a serious environmental hazard in Rawalpindi by generating pollution during peak hours particularly in the evening as the city was engulfed with a blanket of dark smoke.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Lahore Gymkhana presents Rs 20 mln cheque for floo ..

Lahore Gymkhana presents Rs 20 mln cheque for flood affectees

7 seconds ago
 Tilda Swinton on the importance of believing in gh ..

Tilda Swinton on the importance of believing in ghosts

55 seconds ago
 Martyrs made country's defence invincible by sacri ..

Martyrs made country's defence invincible by sacrificing their lives: DC Kohlu

56 seconds ago
 Govt providing medial facilities to 70,000 patient ..

Govt providing medial facilities to 70,000 patients in relief camps: Pechuho

58 seconds ago
 Russian FAS Says Google Play Removed Signs of Anti ..

Russian FAS Says Google Play Removed Signs of Antimonopoly Law Violations

59 seconds ago
 KP CM approves compensation for rehabilitation of ..

KP CM approves compensation for rehabilitation of destroyed houses

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.