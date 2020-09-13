CTP launch campaign against tinted glasses vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :City traffic police has launched a campaign against tinted glasses vehicles as this was a security risk also, said Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, CTO said that tinted glasses vehicles will not be allowed in the city and strict action will be taken against the violators.

The vehicles will be impounded and heavy fine will also be imposed in case of violation, he added.

He said that operation against tinted glasses vehicles will be carried out without any discrimination. He directed the traffic police officials to remove the tinted and black mirror from the vehicles immediately.