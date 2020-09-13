UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Launch Campaign Against Tinted Glasses Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

CTP launch campaign against tinted glasses vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :City traffic police has launched a campaign against tinted glasses vehicles as this was a security risk also, said Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, CTO said that tinted glasses vehicles will not be allowed in the city and strict action will be taken against the violators.

The vehicles will be impounded and heavy fine will also be imposed in case of violation, he added.

He said that operation against tinted glasses vehicles will be carried out without any discrimination. He directed the traffic police officials to remove the tinted and black mirror from the vehicles immediately.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first on Arab, regional level in ICT Ind ..

38 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamm ..

38 minutes ago

MeznSat satellite - a new Emirati achievement in s ..

39 minutes ago

Swimming pool shut down in Dubai for violating COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE flies third batch of medical aid to Syria in f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal departmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.