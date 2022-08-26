CTP launch campaign against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday launched an operation against underage drivers and those not holding driving licenses.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad launched a campaign and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that the licenses of rickshaws, Qingqi, Suzuki vans, motorbikes, and private vehicle drivers would be checked during the campaign.

The CTO said, "Juvenile drivers not only endanger their own lives but also those of other road users." He urged the parents to keep the kids off the wheel until they grow up.

The CTO said that police would impound vehicles driven by underage drivers and register cases against the owners of these vehicles.