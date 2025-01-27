CTP Launch Campaign For Use Of Safety Helmets
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to encourage use of safety helmets to ensure the safety of the motorcyclists.
The aim of this campaign is not only to persuade the citizens to obey the traffic rules but also to ensure the safety of both the riders, said a CTP spokesman.
He informed that on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima made the use of safety helmets mandatory for the motorcycle rider and the person sitting next to him on bike in Rawalpindi city from February 1.
An awareness campaign has been launched in this regard and it will be strictly implemented from February 1, he added.
On this occasion, the CTO said that ensuring the safety of the motorcyclists is top priority of the CTP and through this campaign, not only the motorcycle rider but also the person sitting behind is being made aware of the importance of using safety helmets and adopting other safety measures.
He further said that this measure is not only necessary to prevent road accidents but also to ensure the safety of the lives of the citizens.
During the awareness campaign, the message is being conveyed to the public through social media pages, circle officers, sector in-charges and field staff that it will be mandatory for both motorcycle riders to wear safety helmets and strict action will be taken against the violators from February 1, with a fine amounting to Rs 2000 and the motorcycles will also be impounded in police stations.
The CTP has launched special campaigns to make the public aware of the benefits and importance of this measure. The field staff is directly informing the citizens, while the message is being widely disseminated through social media of the CTP (ctprwp).
The CTO Rawalpindi appealed the citizens to obey the traffic rules to protect themselves and their beloved ones.
She said that wearing a helmet is not only a legal requirement but also a necessary measure to save lives.
During the awareness campaign, the citizens are also being informed that the CTP are not only emphasizing the implementation of laws but will also continue training programs and awareness campaigns for public convenience.
The CTO clarified that the purpose of this initiative is not to impose fines on the citizens but to ensure their safety.
The CTP are committed to establishing a safe and orderly traffic system with the cooperation of the public. This campaign is an important step to protect the lives and property of the citizens and the citizens are expected to fully cooperate with the CTP in this initiative.
