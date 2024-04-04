Open Menu

CTP Launch Crackdown Against Fares’ Overcharging Before Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

CTP launch crackdown against fares’ overcharging before Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched a grand operation against overcharging by the transporters before Eid.

A CTP spokesman said that as the residents were going to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, inter-city transporters started hiking their fares.

To stop overcharging, the City Traffic Police (CTP) had launched a grand operation against transporters for overcharging the passengers, he added.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the transporters were already warned to stop overcharging or else they would face strict action in accordance with the law.

He said that CTP had created special squads to monitor the buses and wagons terminals. If a public service vehicle (PSVs) is found fleecing passengers, they would be issued a challan ticket and slapped with a heavy fine, he added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

16 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

20 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

16 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan