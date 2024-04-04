CTP launch crackdown against fares’ overcharging before Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched a grand operation against overcharging by the transporters before Eid.

A CTP spokesman said that as the residents were going to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, inter-city transporters started hiking their fares.

To stop overcharging, the City Traffic Police (CTP) had launched a grand operation against transporters for overcharging the passengers, he added.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the transporters were already warned to stop overcharging or else they would face strict action in accordance with the law.

He said that CTP had created special squads to monitor the buses and wagons terminals. If a public service vehicle (PSVs) is found fleecing passengers, they would be issued a challan ticket and slapped with a heavy fine, he added.