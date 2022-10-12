CTP launch effective crackdown against PSVs for overloading passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched an effective crackdown against public service vehicles (PSVs) indulging in overloading of passengers beyond capacity.

In-charge Traffic Adiala Circle Faisal Khokhar along with his team issued challan tickets to 39 vehicles, licenses of 2 drivers were suspended for negligence and carelessness, while 4 were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that riding on the roofs of public service vehicles (PSVs) would not be allowed and strict action should be taken especially against those who pick up students and there will be no leniency against such drivers as it can cause any major accident, he remarked.

He also directed to the in-charge education wing to conduct an awareness campaign about the harm caused by overloading passengers in (PSVs).

He further said that in the future, if the students were found traveling on roof top of vehicles, they will be stopped by the police. Their parents would also be held responsible and they would be accountable, he added.