UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Effective Crackdown Against PSVs For Overloading Passengers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CTP launch effective crackdown against PSVs for overloading passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched an effective crackdown against public service vehicles (PSVs) indulging in overloading of passengers beyond capacity.

In-charge Traffic Adiala Circle Faisal Khokhar along with his team issued challan tickets to 39 vehicles, licenses of 2 drivers were suspended for negligence and carelessness, while 4 were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that riding on the roofs of public service vehicles (PSVs) would not be allowed and strict action should be taken especially against those who pick up students and there will be no leniency against such drivers as it can cause any major accident, he remarked.

He also directed to the in-charge education wing to conduct an awareness campaign about the harm caused by overloading passengers in (PSVs).

He further said that in the future, if the students were found traveling on roof top of vehicles, they will be stopped by the police. Their parents would also be held responsible and they would be accountable, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Police Education Police Station Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Top

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.