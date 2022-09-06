CTP launch grand operation against encroachments, illegal parking on Adiala Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday launched a grand operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear commercial markets and adjoining areas on Adiala Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, Incharge Traffic Adiala Sector, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad lunched an operation and issued 52 challan slips to traffic rules violators besides issuing warnings to several encroachers.

The team also removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The spokesman said that strict action would be taken against the violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all-out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads.

He said, the CTP personnel had been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

The CTP were trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments, he added.