Open Menu

CTP Launch Grand Operation Against Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CTP launch grand operation against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a grand operation against wrong parking and encroachments in the Commercial market for obstructing the flow of traffic.

In-charge Traffic New Town Circle issued challan tickets to more than 78 motorcycles and vehicles over the violation, said a press release on Tuesday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan congratulated in-charge Traffic New Town Circle and his team, he said that in order to further improve the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi district, strict and indiscriminate action must be taken against wrong parking and encroachment mafia on a daily basis.

Khan asserted that the highways should be clear from the encroachment mafia.

The encroachments and wrong parking not only create a mess but also causes problems to other road users besides affecting the beauty of the city, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Market From

Recent Stories

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

17 minutes ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

32 minutes ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

3 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

5 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

6 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan