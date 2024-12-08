Open Menu

CTP Launch Grand Operation Against Encroachments In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

CTP launch grand operation against encroachments in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a large scale operation to clear encroachments in the busy Committee Chowk Sunday Bazaar and surrounding areas in bid to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

The operation, led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima, involved officers from the Murree Road Circle, lifter teams and other relevant officials.

Illegal stalls, unauthorized parking and encroachments along Murree Road and nearby areas were removed during the operation. CTP also confiscated goods creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO Beenish Fatima emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal encroachments and parking, warning that strict legal action would be taken against violators disrupting traffic.

