CTP launch operation against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Monday launched operation against the ever increasing encroachments which are creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

According to a spokesman, the CTP carried out operation at City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Bara Market and Imperial Market to eradicate encroachment.

During the operation, the CTP issued challan tickets to 63 vehicles while 13 motorbikes were confiscated at police stations due to incomplete paperwork and 07 wheelbarrows were also seized.

DSP Traffic City Circle Abrar Qureshi said that in order to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, the operation against wheelbarrows, illegal encroachments would be intensified to facilitate the motorists.

The DSP also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for smooth flow of the traffic.