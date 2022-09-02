CTP launch operation against encroachments, illegal parking

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear commercial market and adjoining areas in New Town circle.

According to a CTP spokesman, Incharge Traffic New Town circle, Ali Rafique on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad lunched an operation and issued 129 challan slips to violators besides issuing warning to several while 13 vehicles were also impounded in police stations.

The team also removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The spokesman said that strict action would be taken against the violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads.

He said, the CTP personnel had been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

He said, CTP were trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments.