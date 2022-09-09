UrduPoint.com

CTP Launch Operation Against Encroachments, Illegal Parking Near Holy Family Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CTP launch operation against encroachments, illegal parking near Holy Family hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear roads near Holy Family hospital in New Town Circle.

According to a CTP spokesman, the New Town Circle incharge lunched an operation and issued 107 challan slips to traffic rules violators including drivers of taxis, rickshaws and private ambulances besides issuing warnings to several encroachers.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad.

The team also removed encroachments from surrounding area of the hospital to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The spokesman said that strict action would be taken against the encroachers and violators of parking rules.

He said the CTP personnel had been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

The CTP were trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments, he added.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Circle Family From

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

2 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.