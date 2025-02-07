CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima here on Friday launched an operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar on Murree Road and took action in accordance with the law against those violating the traffic rules

According to a CTP spokesman, Incharge of traffic, New Town Circle had been directed to make special arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road near Chandni Chowk in the Rehmanabad area, eliminate illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar and wrong parking.

He informed that Traffic Wardens and Fork lifters were deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road and take action against the violators.

The CTO had also directed the officers concerned to issue challan slips and lodge FIRs against parking rules violators.

Dozens of challan slips besides warnings were issued to the parking rules violators, he said adding, that it would be ensured that illegal Jumma Bazaar of the vehicles would not be held on the roads adjacent to the Murree Road.

