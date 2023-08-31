Open Menu

CTP Launch Operation Against Parking Rules Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:45 PM

CTP launch operation against parking rules violators

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Thursday launched an operation against parking rules violators and issued 83 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Thursday launched an operation against parking rules violators and issued 83 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles.

The tickets were issued following the directions of the Chief Traffic Officer, Tamoor Khan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to the CTP spokesperson, the grand operation against encroachments was launched on various thoroughfares particularly in the New Town circle including Rehmanabad, Sixth Road and adjoining areas under the supervision of Incharge New Town Circle.

The CTO issued orders to take strict action against the encroachment mafia, violators of no parking, and those obstructing the flow of traffic in the city.

He said the encroachments and no parking violations cause traffic jams and affect the beauty of the city.

During the operation, different thoroughfares were cleared from the encroachment mafia and pushcarts were seized.

The CTO said that in order to further improve the flow of traffic in the city, indiscriminate action was taken against illegal parking, no parking, and encroachment mafia.

The operations would continue on a daily basis for which the respective circle in-charges would provide full support.

After the anti-encroachment operation, check and balance would also be kept to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Circle Rehmanabad From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to face Bhutan on Saturday

Pakistan to face Bhutan on Saturday

55 seconds ago
 CEO of Islamic Relief meets Chairman Senate

CEO of Islamic Relief meets Chairman Senate

56 seconds ago
 ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

17 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

17 minutes ago
 Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high ..

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

12 minutes ago
PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite m ..

PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

10 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

10 minutes ago
 50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerg ..

50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerging & Senior Teams: PCB Select ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan D ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assist ..

10 minutes ago
 National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

1 hour ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan