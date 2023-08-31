CTP launch operation against parking rules violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Thursday launched an operation against parking rules violators and issued 83 challan tickets to vehicles and motorcycles.

The tickets were issued following the directions of the Chief Traffic Officer, Tamoor Khan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to the CTP spokesperson, the grand operation against encroachments was launched on various thoroughfares particularly in the New Town circle including Rehmanabad, Sixth Road and adjoining areas under the supervision of Incharge New Town Circle.

The CTO issued orders to take strict action against the encroachment mafia, violators of no parking, and those obstructing the flow of traffic in the city.

He said the encroachments and no parking violations cause traffic jams and affect the beauty of the city.

During the operation, different thoroughfares were cleared from the encroachment mafia and pushcarts were seized.

The CTO said that in order to further improve the flow of traffic in the city, indiscriminate action was taken against illegal parking, no parking, and encroachment mafia.

The operations would continue on a daily basis for which the respective circle in-charges would provide full support.

After the anti-encroachment operation, check and balance would also be kept to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, he added.