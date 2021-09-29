CTP launch smog awareness campaign for motorists

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize motorists to keep themselves safe during smog season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize motorists to keep themselves safe during smog season.

The campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season, Incharge education Wing, Ajmal Satti said.

Therefore, drivers and car owners should maintain their vehicles properly before coming on the roads, he added.

The CTP teams are also distributing pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and advising them to avoid waste burning which contribute to smog formation.

The teams also informed people about the health problems due to smog especially breathing problems as well as eyes, nose and throat infections.

He informed that CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal had also directed all circle In-charges to take strict action against smoke emitting vehicles as smoke emitting vehicles were not only polluting environment and creating respiratory problems in human beings but could also cause of road accidents.

The Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

He said, under special operation against smoke emitting vehicles, fines were being imposed and vehicles were also being impounded.

Action was also being taken against two stoke rickshaws and motorcycles, he added.