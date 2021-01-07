CTP launch special operation against illegal parking on Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), Adiala Circle on the special directives of Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah on Thursday launched an operation against illegal parking on Adiala Road and issued 73 challan slips to the rules violators.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police, Traffic Adiala, Amir Mushtaq and Incharge Adiala Sector Inspector Faisal Khokhar took action against parking rules violators and imposed fines.

Amir Mushtaq said that special arrangements had been made to regulate traffic at Adiala and Chakri roads and additional traffic wardens along with fork lifters had also been deployed to remove vehicles parked in no parking areas.

He said, a special operation had been launched against double and wrong parking on Adiala and Chakri roads.

He informed that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

Most of the traffic issues can be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users, he said adding, the civilized nations always observe traffic rules.

The citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads. Traffic rules are for the interest and benefit of the public that must befollowed on the roads.

He said that Traffic Wardens are responsible for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and checking wrong parking, which is a major cause of traffic jams on city roads.