CTP Launched Drive Against PSVs Vehicles Carrying Sub Standard CNG Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He informed that CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination. Such vehicles that do not have a fitness certificate are a danger to the lives of citizens, so drivers of public service vehicles should use HDIP-approved cylinders, as drivers of vehicles have a heavy responsibility to protect the lives and property of passengers.

The driver's carelessness, negligence and ignorance of the rules or violation of the law may lead to a major accident, he added.

