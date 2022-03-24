CTP launches 3-day road safety awareness drive

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched three days road safety awareness drive aimed with to reduce road accidents.

The less age driving, helmet, one way, overloading, over-speeding, one wheeling, lane line discipline, wrong parking and driving without license was included in the awareness programme.

The all traffic police staff would participate in the awareness drive to achieve its target, under the directions of CTO Jalil Imran.

Awareness lectures and programmes would be conducted at all city roads, schools, colleges and bus stands while traffic police would also set-up traffic awareness camp at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif agriculture university during Kisan Mela.

The enforcement process would be launched without any discrimination after three days of the awareness drive.