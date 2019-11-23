UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Launches Action Against Bike-riders Without Helmet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:37 PM

CTP launches action against bike-riders without helmet

The City Traffic Police (CTP) launched legal action against motorcyclists over violation of helmet rule, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : The City Traffic Police (CTP) launched legal action against motorcyclists over violation of helmet rule, here on Saturday.

At the initial stage, action was being taken against motorcyclists not wearing helmet on jail road from Jinnah Colony Chowk to PMC Chowk.

An additional force of traffic wardens has been provided to the Civil Lines and Kotwali traffic sectors for deployment in specified area.

Traffic police spokesperson said here Saturday that wearing of helmet has been declared compulsory for all motorcyclists by the district administration.

Related Topics

Police Jail Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

No threat to Khatam-e-Nabuwat, madrasas: Pakistan ..

50 seconds ago

Desecration of Holy Quran in Norway: Omar Dabba de ..

12 minutes ago

11,000-acre record computerized in Multan zone

4 minutes ago

9 cases against quacks to be sent to court in Fais ..

53 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Multan

55 seconds ago

DC for gearing up anti locusts spray

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.