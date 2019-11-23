CTP launches action against bike-riders without helmet

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : The City Traffic Police (CTP) launched legal action against motorcyclists over violation of helmet rule, here on Saturday.

At the initial stage, action was being taken against motorcyclists not wearing helmet on jail road from Jinnah Colony Chowk to PMC Chowk.

An additional force of traffic wardens has been provided to the Civil Lines and Kotwali traffic sectors for deployment in specified area.

Traffic police spokesperson said here Saturday that wearing of helmet has been declared compulsory for all motorcyclists by the district administration.