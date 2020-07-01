UrduPoint.com
CTP Launches Action Against Inappropriate, Bogus Number Plates

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:41 PM

CTP launches action against inappropriate, bogus number plates

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday directed to launch a crackdown on fancy, inappropriate, unregistered, bogus and tampered number plates at the motorcycles and vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday directed to launch a crackdown on fancy, inappropriate, unregistered, bogus and tampered number plates at the motorcycles and vehicles.

He said that cases would be registered against those who would use bogus and green number plates illegally, adding that in order to escape from e-challan, those who tampered the number plates would be dealt with strictly.

The CTO said that no action would be taken against those who show excise slips issued for obtaining number plates, however checkpoints would also be set up at the entrances and exits of the city to take action against violators.

