CTP launches awareness campaign against pressure horns

The City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Monday launched a special awareness campaign to discourage use of pressure horns and other musical instruments in vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Monday launched a special awareness campaign to discourage use of pressure horns and other musical instruments in vehicles.

The education unit of CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, launched a special campaign against pressure horn and other musical instruments in public vehicles. The officers organized an awareness session at General Bus Stand to educate drivers of public transport and auto-rickshaws about consequences of use of pressure horns.

The officers said that not only pressure horns and musical instruments would be seized but FIRs would also be logged against the violators. He said that the drivers found involved in playing music during school timings would also be booked under Amplifier Act.

The CTP officials urged the drivers to use fog lights and control speed while travelling during fog in order to avoid any untoward incident.