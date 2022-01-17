UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Awareness Campaign Against Pressure Horns

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 05:13 PM

CTP launches awareness campaign against pressure horns

The City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Monday launched a special awareness campaign to discourage use of pressure horns and other musical instruments in vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Monday launched a special awareness campaign to discourage use of pressure horns and other musical instruments in vehicles.

The education unit of CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, launched a special campaign against pressure horn and other musical instruments in public vehicles. The officers organized an awareness session at General Bus Stand to educate drivers of public transport and auto-rickshaws about consequences of use of pressure horns.

The officers said that not only pressure horns and musical instruments would be seized but FIRs would also be logged against the violators. He said that the drivers found involved in playing music during school timings would also be booked under Amplifier Act.

The CTP officials urged the drivers to use fog lights and control speed while travelling during fog in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Music Education Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Mother of three commits suicide

Mother of three commits suicide

1 minute ago
 Two injured in fire in silakot

Two injured in fire in silakot

1 minute ago
 China's second Starbucks Greener Store in operatio ..

China's second Starbucks Greener Store in operation

4 minutes ago
 1st salary, funds transferred to Sri Lakan manager ..

1st salary, funds transferred to Sri Lakan manager widow's account: Gill

4 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

7 minutes ago
 Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.