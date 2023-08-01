Open Menu

CTP Launches Awareness Campaign On Traffic Rules

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CTP launches awareness campaign on traffic rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign to educate the citizens about traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said the students of different schools, colleges, universities and other citizens were being educated to follow traffic rules and regulations in real spirit.

The students were also being informed about the traffic rules and road safety measures, he said adding, the mobile education Unit of CTP was arranging special briefing sessions.

In this regard, CTP had also displayed banners to guide the road users about traffic rules on important roads of the town, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said and informed that the Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Road Traffic Guide Rawalpindi Lead May

Recent Stories

Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for countryâ€™s economy: COAS

16 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

48 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

1 hour ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

3 hours ago
Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

3 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAEâ€™s expertise in government ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

4 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

4 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan