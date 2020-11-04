UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Launches Awareness Drive On Traffic Rules

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

CTP launches awareness drive on traffic rules

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The City traffic police (CTP) launched week long awareness drive to sensitize citizens about following traffic rules and safety from traffic accidents.

A ceremony was held at Chowk Shah Abbas here on Wednesday in which City Traffic Officer Muhammad Zafar Buzdar and chairman volka foods Zulfikar Anjum participated as chief guests.

The participants were briefed about the importance of use of helmet and lane discipline. The awareness walk was also held in the end.

The CTP will launch crackdown against helmet and traffic rules violators after November 10.

Related Topics

Police Traffic November From

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

31 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

34 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.