CTP launches awareness drive on traffic rules

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The City traffic police (CTP) launched week long awareness drive to sensitize citizens about following traffic rules and safety from traffic accidents.

A ceremony was held at Chowk Shah Abbas here on Wednesday in which City Traffic Officer Muhammad Zafar Buzdar and chairman volka foods Zulfikar Anjum participated as chief guests.

The participants were briefed about the importance of use of helmet and lane discipline. The awareness walk was also held in the end.

The CTP will launch crackdown against helmet and traffic rules violators after November 10.