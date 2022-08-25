UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Campaign Against PSVs With Substandard CNG Cylinders

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CTP launches campaign against PSVs with substandard CNG cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad on Thursday launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He directed the CTP officers to impound vehicles on violation of the rules and remove low quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.

During the campaign the vehicles would be issued challan slips, if their cylinders were not installed in accordance with approved measures of OGRA and HDIP, he said adding, in order to ensure safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated. Action in accordance with the law was also being taken against PSVs plying on roads without fitness certificates, he added.

He said, the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low quality cylinders in their vehicles. The crackdowns would continue and the rules violators would be penalized, he added.

