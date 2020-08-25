UrduPoint.com
CTP Launches Campaign Against Traffic Signal Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

CTP launches campaign against traffic signal violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a campaign to check traffic signal violations and imposed fines on the rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar launched the campaign and imposed fines on 810 violators.

Special campaigns were also run last month while under a campaign, the citizens were also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety, he said adding, education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

He said, the CTO had directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety.

He said, the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals, all other traffic rules and regulations.

The CTO said, the citizens during awareness campaign should be guided that the use of mobile phone while driving was dangerous which must be avoided.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police has been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added.

