CTP launches campaign against transporters for overcharging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched campaign against the transporters who were overcharging fares to passengers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the transporter, adding that their vehicles would be impounded on the violation.

He said that special squads of city traffic police were formed to conduct raids and check overcharging.

The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their duty effectively to check overcharging in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people can lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters.

CTO also said that strict action was being taken against the vehicles for not completing the route.

He further said that City Traffic Police Rawalpindi is working hard for better traffic management, effective implementation of traffic rules, prevention of road accidents on roads.