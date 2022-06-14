UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Campaign Against Transporters For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 09:28 PM

CTP launches campaign against transporters for overcharging

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched campaign against the transporters who were overcharging fares to passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched campaign against the transporters who were overcharging fares to passengers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the transporter, adding that their vehicles would be impounded on the violation.

He said that special squads of city traffic police were formed to conduct raids and check overcharging.

The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their duty effectively to check overcharging in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people can lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters.

CTO also said that strict action was being taken against the vehicles for not completing the route.

He further said that City Traffic Police Rawalpindi is working hard for better traffic management, effective implementation of traffic rules, prevention of road accidents on roads.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner holds meeting with dairy farme ..

Deputy Commissioner holds meeting with dairy farmers to review milk prices

53 seconds ago
 Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

54 seconds ago
 SDGs Secretariat conducts post-budget analysis

SDGs Secretariat conducts post-budget analysis

55 seconds ago
 Resources being utilized for betterment of Balochi ..

Resources being utilized for betterment of Balochistan's infrastructure: Sardar ..

57 seconds ago
 Administrator vows to make Hyderabad as internatio ..

Administrator vows to make Hyderabad as international city

4 minutes ago
 Opposition trying to hinder public service mission ..

Opposition trying to hinder public service mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.