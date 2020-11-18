UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

CTP launches campaign to check route violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has launched a campaign against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) not completing their designated routes.

According to Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Cantt, Circle Ajmal Satti, CTP was taking action in accordance with the law against PSVs not completing their designated routes, involved in overcharging and running without route permits.

He informed that the circle police issued challan tickets to 947 vehicles on various violations during last month.

The traffic wardens and all the Circle incharges had been directed to take indiscriminate action against the violators.

Several PSVs were also impounded on overcharging and other violations, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

