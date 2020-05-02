CTP launches crack down against beggars, 78 arrested in Multan

City Police (CTP) have arrested 78 beggars during a special crackdown launched in the city by keeping in view the implementation of social distancing against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :City Police (CTP) have arrested 78 beggars during a special crackdown launched in the city by keeping in view the implementation of social distancing against coronavirus.

CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here on Saturday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has formed as special squad for action against beggars creating problems on roads. The CTP observed increased numbers of beggars on roads during the lockdown which were putting public lives on risk by violating social distancing.

The CTO Huma Naseeb has directed traffic wardens to ensure strict action against beggars in their respective circles.

Adnan Informed that the CTP special squad have arrested 78 beggars so far and cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations.

CTO Huma Naseeb has directed special squad to speed up crack down against the beggars and submit report to her office on daily basis, Adnan added.