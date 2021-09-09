CTP launches crackdown against illegal blue lights, police flasher lights

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against the vehicles using illegally blue lights on private vehicles and police flasher lights.

In line with special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the CTP officials removed blue lights and police flasher lights from various private vehicles.

The officials were not only removing these illegal lights and taking into their custody but also taking legal action against the violators. The CTO has directed traffic wardens to continue crackdown against the vehicles without any discrimination.

On the other hand, the CTP issued 980 challans to traffic rules violators during the first week of the ongoing month.