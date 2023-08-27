Open Menu

CTP Launches Crackdown Against PSVs Having Substandard CNG Cylinders

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), on the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, on Sunday launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He informed that the CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He directed the CTP officers to impound vehicles on violation of the rules and remove low quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.

During the campaign the vehicles would be issued challan slips, if their cylinders were not installed in accordance with approved measures, he said adding, in order to ensure safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated.

He said, the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low quality cylinders in their vehicles. These crackdowns would be continued in future, he added.

