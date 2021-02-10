CTP launches crackdown against underage drivers, vehicles having tinted glasses, unapproved number plates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against underage drivers, use of tinted glasses and unapproved number plates in vehicles.

A spokesman of the CTP said on Wednesday that underage drivers are not only putting their lives on risk but they also cause serious threats to the lives of other road users.

On special direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad, the CTP launched a crackdown against the vehicles being driven by underage drivers, having tinted glasses or unapproved number plates.

Action would also be taken against violators of traffic rules and regulations without any discrimination so that road accidents could be reduced at maximum extent.

In this connection, sufficient staff of traffic police has been deputed at all important chowks, crossings and roads and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) will also conduct surprise visits to check the performance of traffic police, spokesman added.