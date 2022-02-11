CTP launches crackdown against violators

City Traffic Police launched a crackdown against pressure horns, underage drivers and use of unapproved number plates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police launched a crackdown against pressure horns, underage drivers and use of unapproved number plates.

A spokesman for the CTP on Friday said officials had been deputed at all important crossings, inter-sections and roads.

He said pressure horns were creating hearing problems in the masses while underage drivers were not only putting their lives on risk but they also caused serious threats to lives of others.

Similarly, most of vehicles having tinted glasses or unapproved number plates are used in criminal activities.

He said action would be taken against violators without any discrimination so thataccidents could be reduced.