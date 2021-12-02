UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Crackdown On Underage Drivers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:29 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown on underage drivers in Faisalabad

A spokesman for the CTP said on Thursday that underage drivers were not only putting their own lives on risk but also causing serious threat to the lives of other road-users.

Therefore, on special direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tanveer Ahmad Malik, the traffic police initiated a vigorous campaign against the vehicles being driven by underage drivers.

In this connection, the CTO issued direction for taking strict action against underage drivers without any discrimination and impound their vehicles besides imposing heavy fines on the vehicle owners.

