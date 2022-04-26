UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Digital Challan System

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 11:46 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched Digital Challan System (DCS) on the directions of DIG Traffic Punjab, through which traffic challan will be issued through digital devices

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said the DCS will bring more transparency in the system and added manual challan book will be abolished.

He said DCS will provide more facilities for the road users.

NADRA data will be linked to the DCS, which will make it easier to look for the traffic laws violator's data.

Naveed Irshad said the DCS will also help in taking action against those who use fake and bogus number plates and added crimes will be significantly reduced.

"In view of future challenges, Punjab Traffic Police are making further improvements in IT technology. The quality of training of officers and men is being further improved to make traffic system better", CTO said.

