UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Launches Driving Testing System In Jarranwala, Samundri

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

CTP launches driving testing system in Jarranwala, Samundri

City Traffic Police (CTP) has formally launched driving testing system after the facility of learner permits in Tehsils Jarranwala and Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) has formally launched driving testing system after the facility of learner permits in Tehsils Jarranwala and Samundri.

Now the people of both tehsils could apply driving license of non-commercial vehicle including motorcycles, cars and agriculture tractors at their respective Tehsils.

"This step has been taken to facilitate the people near to their localities", said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Muhammad Asif while inaugurating driving testing system at Tehsil Samundri.

He said that driving test of non-commercial vehicles would be conducted on first and third Tuesdays of every month in Samundri and on second and fourth Tuesday in Tehsil Jarranwala.

He said that learner permits were being issued in working days of the whole month.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Samundri

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

6 minutes ago

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

6 minutes ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

21 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

23 minutes ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.