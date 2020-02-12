CTP launches driving testing system in Jarranwala, Samundri

City Traffic Police (CTP) has formally launched driving testing system after the facility of learner permits in Tehsils Jarranwala and Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) has formally launched driving testing system after the facility of learner permits in Tehsils Jarranwala and Samundri.

Now the people of both tehsils could apply driving license of non-commercial vehicle including motorcycles, cars and agriculture tractors at their respective Tehsils.

"This step has been taken to facilitate the people near to their localities", said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Muhammad Asif while inaugurating driving testing system at Tehsil Samundri.

He said that driving test of non-commercial vehicles would be conducted on first and third Tuesdays of every month in Samundri and on second and fourth Tuesday in Tehsil Jarranwala.

He said that learner permits were being issued in working days of the whole month.