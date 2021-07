FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a helpline 1915 for convenience of travelers in Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the motorists and commuters could call traffic police on helpline 1915 in case of any emergency while on roads.

The traffic police will immediately respond and resolve the issues.