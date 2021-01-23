UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Launches Online System To Issue Driving License

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:10 PM

CTP launches online system to issue driving license

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :City Taffic Police (CTP) introduced a new online test system to award driving license after conducting one- month- long training to hold safe driving both for men and women, official said Saturday.

DSP Traffic Riaz Bukhari termed computerized examination for driving license would be acted as catalyst to end corruption either from receiver and giver's end maximum level.

Talking to media persons, he said a new traffic licensing branch was created in the department of city traffic police here.

He said a month-long driving license course was introduced by the traffic police to enable people learn brief know how about driving skills.

He said practical steps were being taken to convert the driving license branch completely into computerised form on direction of IG Punjab. It would lead to end culture of nepotism and uncalled -for interference into the licensing process carrying out through the department level, he remarked.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab Traffic Lead Women Media From

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali rejects differences, disputes among nati ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Central Afric ..

13 minutes ago

China asks its pharmaceutical companies to acceler ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 43 people during last 24 hours i ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.