CTP launches online system to issue driving license

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :City Taffic Police (CTP) introduced a new online test system to award driving license after conducting one- month- long training to hold safe driving both for men and women, official said Saturday.

DSP Traffic Riaz Bukhari termed computerized examination for driving license would be acted as catalyst to end corruption either from receiver and giver's end maximum level.

Talking to media persons, he said a new traffic licensing branch was created in the department of city traffic police here.

He said a month-long driving license course was introduced by the traffic police to enable people learn brief know how about driving skills.

He said practical steps were being taken to convert the driving license branch completely into computerised form on direction of IG Punjab. It would lead to end culture of nepotism and uncalled -for interference into the licensing process carrying out through the department level, he remarked.