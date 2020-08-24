UrduPoint.com
CTP Launches Operation Against Encroachments, Illegal Parking

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear Saddar road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road and Bara Market areas

According to a CTP spokesman, the city sector traffic police on the directives of DSP traffic, city sector Ibrar Qureshi, lunched an operation and issued 117 challan slips to violators.

The team confiscated five hand carts and removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The spokesman said that strict action would be taken against the violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads.

He said, the CTP personnel have been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

He said, CTP was trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads. Lifters are also available with CTP teams for lifting wrongly parked vehicles, he added.

