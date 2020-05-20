UrduPoint.com
CTP Launches Operation Against Transporters, Overcharging Passengers

Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers particularly those who are going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones and not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar, the transporters had been warned to avoid from overcharging and follow SOPs issued by Punjab Government to control spread of Covid-19, otherwise, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The public service vehicles found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations would be issued challan slips and imposed heavy fines.

He said that special squads of city traffic police had been formed that were conducting raids and checking the overcharging. The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their role effectively to check the overcharging and implementation of SOPs in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people can lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272616, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

