CTP Launches Operation Against Unregistered, Without Number Plate Bikes

Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday launched operation against motorcyclists plying unregistered or without number plate motorbikes.

According to the spokesman, CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer, Rai Mazhar Iqbal launched the operation against applied for, unregistered, improper, bogus and without number plate bikes.

He said FIRs would also be lodged against the rules violators particularly motorcyclists plying bikes with fake and bogus number plates while without number plate vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in respective police stations.

The CTP personnel have launched a grand operation as per directives of the CPO who issued orders to control street crimes and bike lifting cases.

He informed that the CTO had directed all circle in-charges, DSPs and traffic wardens to launch a crackdown on fancy, inappropriate, unregistered, bogus and tampered number plates at the motorcycles and vehicles.

He said cases would be registered against those who would use bogus and green number plates illegally, adding that those who tampered the number plates would be dealt with strictly.

He advised the bikers to keep documents of the motorcycles and their identity cards with them while moving on the city roads and use only computerized number plates at bikes.

Plying an unregistered motorcycle or without number plate is an offence, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination. Suspicious motorcycles would be verified from command and control room, he added.

Legal action would be taken against motorcyclists, found driving their bikes without number plates or unregistered, he said and urged the citizens to follow the rules to avoid any inconvenience.

