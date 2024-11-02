Open Menu

CTP Launches Operation In Cantt Against Encroachment, Illegal Parking

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Saturday launched operation in cantonment areas to eliminate encroachment and to maintain traffic flow.

The operation was conducted against encroachment in Hati Chowk and adjoining areas, the CTP spokesman informed.

Following Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima's orders, DSP Traffic Cantt is supervising the operation, with officers from various sectors, including the Traffic Cantt Sector, the lifter team, and other officials, actively participating.

All unauthorized stalls and vehicles parked illegally are being removed to keep the roads clear for smooth traffic flow.

CTO Beenish Fatima has made it clear that illegal encroachments and parking will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against those causing disruptions on the roads.

