CTP Launches Road Safety Master Trainer Program

Published December 06, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police in collaboration with the education department launched a road safety master trainer program for teachers.

Under the program, the traffic police education unit will visit schools / colleges to impart training to teachers about traffic rules.

In this regard, the first road safety session was held at Government College of Technology, Samanabad in which 150 teachers participated, said a spokesperson to traffic police here on Tuesday.

Incharge education unit Zubair Wahla and traffic officers Saleem Akhtar, Gul Husnain, Aqeela Kausar and Sumera Andleeb trained the participants about traffic rules while Chief Executive Officer Education authority Iftikhar Ahmed and college Principal Muhammad Munawar were present on the occasion

