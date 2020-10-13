UrduPoint.com
CTP Launches Smog Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

CTP launches smog awareness campaign

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitise people of the twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

Therefore, drivers and car owners should bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

More Stories From Pakistan

